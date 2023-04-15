Welcome Home to this 3-bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a study, in the newest phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This lovely home built by Creekview Custom Builders features a spacious family room accented by a center fireplace and built-ins, interior wood cased windows in the main rooms. Kitchen boast eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven, quartz countertops and full backsplash. The primary suite offers a separate tile surround shower, garden tub and a large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio with privacy fenced yard. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable wi-fi thermostat. ***Photos are sample photos of previous new builds by Creekview Custom Builders, colors and features might vary**** More photos to come as the home is constructed. Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing costs or use how you prefer.