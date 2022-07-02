3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $435,000

Built in 2020, this RNL home is nestled in the highly sought after Oakmont Subdivision! This 3 bed 2 bath home includes a study & upgrades such as: solar panels, hardwood/tile floors, quartz counters, a gas fireplace outside & inside, a tankless water heater, double oven, & more. Oakmont has an amenity center with a pool, gym, basketball court, and a jungle gym. Oakmont has nearly 9 acres of parks and green spaces as well as miles of scenic nature trails.