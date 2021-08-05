Immaculate brand new home in highly desired Greenbrier subdivision! Elegance awaits you in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that was built with homeowner in mind! Captivating from the moment you walk in! Guest are greeted by the beautiful, barrel brick ceiling entryway. This is a floor plan that was also designed with entertaining in mind and offers a combined living/dining/kitchen area which boasts a beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace and large picture windows. The kitchen is well appointed with custom alder wood cabinetry, granite countertops, along with an oversize island with pantry, seating for kids and guest. Continue the party outside as the cover back patio has a built-in grill and granite countertops! The primary bedroom suite is outfitted with double vanities in the bathroom, separate jetted tub and 2 headed shower, and expansive walk in closet that connects to the laundry room. The spacious guest bedrooms and bathroom are sure to impress the kids and company. The 4th room can be used as an office, bedroom, or playroom. There is also a built in desk in the guest hallway. This home has a large laundry room with shaker cabinets and decorative tile! Vaulted ceilings, 15 seer air conditioner, tankless water heater, sprinkler system, and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $434,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
With the number of active COVID-19 cases rising above 400 for the first time since May and the highly contagious delta variant causing increas…
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…