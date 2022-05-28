3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $426,188

New construction by Hall Homes with an estimated completion date of July 2022. The home is located in Oakmont, Bryan- College Station's newest master-planned neighborhood. This home boasts an open concept floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a study. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 14 seer heating and cooling systems, Low-E vinyl windows, and a Rheem tankless water heater.