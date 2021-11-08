3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000

Come take a look at this beauty!! Wanting the feel of living in the country, yet the convenience of city living? Well look no further! Hurry out to see this amazing home on 1.71 acres. As you enter the front door you will be greeted by an open concept living/dining/kitchen area, the living room is very spacious with a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning fireplace for all to enjoy as you entertain your guests. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with nice granite countertops, an eating bar and comes complete with a wine fridge. The floorplan is a split plan with the large primary suite on one side and the secondary bedrooms on the other. There is an upstairs bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or maybe a theatre, gameroom, or a plethora of ideas. Enjoy a beverage of choice under the covered patio in the peaceful outdoors with a huge backyard or spend the day in the large workshop working on your favorite hobby. Come out and see this conveniently located property, it may just be the one you have been looking for!