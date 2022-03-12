OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY - 3/11 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home, with a flex space, in Greenbrier. The luxury kitchen has double ovens with all Bosch appliances. Spacious living room has a brick fireplace with built in storage and shelves, beautiful wooden beams, and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light. The white and bright kitchen has an accent colored island, great layout, and a sink located with a backyard view. There is a barn door in the master bedroom that leads to the bathroom with a separate tub and shower, and an amazing master closet that is huge in size and has many built-ins. Flex room also has a barn door so you can fit your needs for this room - office, workout, playroom. Oversized lot with plenty of space! Home is less than 5 years old and has been well maintained and cared for.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal driving while intoxicated crash in 2019.
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a gunman Thursday afternoon in South Brazos County.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp has directed university system members to cut ties with Russian entities in light of the sanctions put in …
The man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2017 along Interstate 45 in Freestone County testified in court on T…
In the past few months, rare birds have captivated the American public, with national news running stories on the amazing travels of a Steller…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.
SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.