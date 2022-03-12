3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,000

OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY - 3/11 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home, with a flex space, in Greenbrier. The luxury kitchen has double ovens with all Bosch appliances. Spacious living room has a brick fireplace with built in storage and shelves, beautiful wooden beams, and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light. The white and bright kitchen has an accent colored island, great layout, and a sink located with a backyard view. There is a barn door in the master bedroom that leads to the bathroom with a separate tub and shower, and an amazing master closet that is huge in size and has many built-ins. Flex room also has a barn door so you can fit your needs for this room - office, workout, playroom. Oversized lot with plenty of space! Home is less than 5 years old and has been well maintained and cared for.