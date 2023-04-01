This well-designed new construction home in Vintage Estates boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with a farmhouse apron sink, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the spacious living room with ample natural lighting and gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access to the utility room, and the spacious covered front and back porch. Vintage Estates is located just minutes from shopping, schools, & restaurants. It is inspired by the unblemished beauty of the adjacent Messina Hof Winery & Vineyards. The community offers the peace and quiet of the country while living on the edge of town.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $424,999
