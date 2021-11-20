This masterfully planned three bedroom, two and a half bath (+ study), new construction boasts lots of natural light, large living areas and tons of exciting features. The grand entry leads to a very open living space with a floor to ceiling bricked fire place, an open concept kitchen, and stainless appliances. The custom cabinetry is remarkable with tons of extra storage. The owner's suite has over sized windows, tall ceilings and a thoughtfully designed bathroom. Enjoy the soaking tub, walk-in shower and generous closet that is connected to the laundry room. You will love this home's sun orientation for backyard use as well as all the amenities Oakmont has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $424,900
