Beautiful new construction by Majestic Homes in the newest phase of the sought after Austin's Colony Subdivision. This one level home features an open floorplan with raised ceilings, fireplace, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a butler's pantry, tankless water heater, an private office nook, and much more! The primary suite offers dual vanities, tile surround shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors sipping coffee on your covered patio. Location is fantastic; near schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals. Call or text today to schedule your private showing!