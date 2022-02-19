Immaculate brand new Robinson home in highly desired Greenbrier subdivision! Elegance awaits you in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that was built with homeowner in mind! Captivating from the moment you walk in! Guest are greeted by the beautiful, barrel brick ceiling entryway. This is a floor plan that was also designed with entertaining in mind and offers a combined living/kitchen area which boasts a beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen is well appointed with custom alder cabinetry, granite countertops, along with an oversize island with plenty of seating for kids and guest. Continue the party outside as the cover back patio for entertaining! The primary bedroom suite is outfitted with large vanities in the bathroom, large walk-in shower, and expansive walk-in closet. The spacious guest bedrooms and bathroom are sure to impress the kids and company. This home has a large laundry room with shaker cabinets and decorative tile!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $423,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the basketball court at Reed Arena after A&M women’s basketbal…