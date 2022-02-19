3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $423,700

Immaculate brand new Robinson home in highly desired Greenbrier subdivision! Elegance awaits you in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home that was built with homeowner in mind! Captivating from the moment you walk in! Guest are greeted by the beautiful, barrel brick ceiling entryway. This is a floor plan that was also designed with entertaining in mind and offers a combined living/kitchen area which boasts a beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen is well appointed with custom alder cabinetry, granite countertops, along with an oversize island with plenty of seating for kids and guest. Continue the party outside as the cover back patio for entertaining! The primary bedroom suite is outfitted with large vanities in the bathroom, large walk-in shower, and expansive walk-in closet. The spacious guest bedrooms and bathroom are sure to impress the kids and company. This home has a large laundry room with shaker cabinets and decorative tile!