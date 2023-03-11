Beautiful, crisp, clean, like new, RNL built Home in popular, Austin’s Colony subdivision. Well-designed, open concept kitchen, living and dining rooms with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, microwave and double ovens. Large primary suite has separate sinks, tub and shower. Convenient to shopping, medical and dining. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, television and sound bar convey with acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $420,000
