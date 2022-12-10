3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $419,000

Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, a powder bath, plus a study, in the newest phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This lovely home built by Creekview Custom Builders features a spacious family room accented by a gorgeous coffered ceiling, a center fireplace and built-ins, interior wood cased windows in the main rooms. Kitchen boast granite eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven, granite countertops and full backsplash. The primary suite accented with coffered ceiling offers dual vanities, separate tile surround shower, corner garden tub and large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable wi-fi thermostat. More photos to come as the home is constructed. Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing costs, paying for title policy, survey, plus more!!