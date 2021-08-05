3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $416,792

Beautiful in design "The Lydia" is the newest in the Reece Homes family of plans! It offers a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath innovative plan that has a separate study (which could also be a 4th bedroom if desired) and an upstairs game room. Situated in the newest phase of Austin's Colony - one of Bryan's newest communities that is close to the Target Center, restaurants, and easy access to Highway 6 both north and south. The heart of this home is the kitchen that features a large island that provides plenty of seating, custom cabinetry, and great storage. It is adjacent to the dining area and the open living area offers plenty of room for seating and entertaining. The master suite boasts a large walk-in shower, his and hers closets, separate vanity areas, and a garden bath tub for relaxing.