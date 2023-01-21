3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $414,900

This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a study. It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Austin's Colony neighborhood minutes from grocery shopping, dining, and a movie theater. Step into this spacious home that will be flowing with wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring through the common areas and master bedroom. The living room is anchored with a fireplace and has a ceiling pop, and the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, dual sinks, and spacious walk-in shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH ESTIMATED COMPLETION FOR EARLY JANUARY.