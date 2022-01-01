3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $410,205

New construction by renowned local builder Hall Homes in Garrison Creek Subdivision. All 21 homes in Garrison Creek Subdivision will be situated on 1 acre lots. This home boasts an open concept floor plan at 2,001 square feet including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 15 seer heating and cooling system and Low-E vinyl windows. The home is located for an easy commute to campus, and other locations within BCS. This home is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2022.