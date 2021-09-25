Welcome home to comfort! The large great room embraces style and possibility with its well designed lay out, natural light and gorgeous exposed beams. Step into the kitchen with custom cabinets, gorgeous counter tops and stainless appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a flex room on one side of the house and the owner's suite, owner's bath and a cut through to the laundry on the other. The covered back porch has a tongue and groove ceiling, LED lights and a fan. Don't miss this new build in Austin's Colony!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reached an all-time high on Monday as health officials reported 367 new cases and one vir…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb to record highs on Wednesday as health officials reported 391 new case…
Driving down Texas Avenue, it is easy to miss the College Station Cemetery. Quiet, well-manicured and sprinkled with shade trees, the cemetery…
Texas A&M welcomed its largest ever freshman class this school year partly due to planned growth in some colleges but also because more st…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.
Renovations worth $5.9 million are set to begin soon at Easterwood Airport.
Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.