Looking for a fresh take on single-story living? The Madeline has a unique floor plan offering both privacy and an open-concept layout. It all begins with the spacious foyer, then carries through to an open kitchen, dining, and family room. The owner's suite adjoins a spacious bath and walk-in closet. The expansive utility has room for an additional refrigerator and provides convenient access to the owner's closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a spacious bathroom. The covered porch off the family room allows for indoor/outdoor living and lots of entertaining with friends and family. The following options are included in this home: Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling Notes: Please note the photos included above are renderings and not representative of the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional with RNL to see selections for the interior of this home.