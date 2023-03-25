Located in the popular Oakmont community, this custom RNL home is a MUST SEE! The Claire floor plan features 3 beds 2.5 half bath 2 car garage with a covered patio. This one story home offers an open floor plan with a large living room to the dinning area and gorgeous kitchen that features quartz linen countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. The oversized primary bedroom and en-suite with double vanity separate shower and stand alone tub. Outside you'll enjoy the large covered patio that provides a built in grill and mini fridge perfect for entertaining family and friends activities. Let's not forget what the Oakmont community offers, amenity center that looks over the pool, a gym, basketball court, and beautiful walking trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $400,000
