This well-designed new construction home in Vintage Estates boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with a farmhouse apron sink, chef's appliance package, granite counter tops, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the spacious living room, with ample natural lighting, and gorgeous laminate plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access to the utility room, and the spacious covered patio with beautiful view of the neighboring Vineyard. Vintage Estates is located just minutes from shopping, schools & restaurants and is inspired by the unblemished beauty of the adjacent Messina Hof Winery & Vineyards. The community offers the peace and quiet of the country while living on the edge of town. Embrace the peaceful location while experiencing unparalleled vineyard views.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $399,999
