Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 full-size baths, an upstairs game room, a two-car garage, and an extended covered patio. Oakmont is Bryan's newest master-planned community and it will offer numerous amenities previously not seen in a residential community in BCS. Amenities will include a community center, coffee shop, gym, adults and kids pool, walking trails, and an amphitheater in addition to extensive landscaping throughout the entrance and social areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $399,900
