Gorgeous new build by Creekview Custom Builders. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home, plus a flex room, offers a fabulous open floor plan. Large family room accented with center fireplace and built-ins. beautiful kitchen with large island/eating bar, custom cabinets, Full backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and a large pantry. Wonderful primary suite with tile surround shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Spacious covered patio for relaxing or grilling outdoors. Front/back irrigation system. Austin's Colony is surrounded by tree lined sidewalks and trails and is conveniently located close to a neighborhood park, nearby restaurants, and area schools, plus more!! Depending on stage of construction, may have time to make your own selections. Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing cost and pays for title policy and survey. Estimated completion date is mid-July. Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing costs or use how you prefer. ***** Photos are of recent new builds by Creekview Custom Builders**** More photos to come as home is being constructed.