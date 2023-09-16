OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY FROM 2:00-4:00! Introducing 5158 Maroon Creek Dr. in the sought-after Oakmont neighborhood! This 2019 Blackstone home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 elegant bathrooms, thoughtfully designed with custom touches throughout. The heart of the home features a large island, great for both culinary creations and casual gatherings. A beautiful separate bathtub in the master bathroom offers a luxurious escape, while the laundry room conveniently connects to the primary closet, making everyday living a breeze. Step outside to your own private oasis, where an outdoor gas fireplace and covered patio provide the ideal setting for relaxation and entertainment year-round. The house comes with granite countertops throughout and vinyl plank flooring, adding a touch of sophistication to every corner. Beyond the beauty of the home itself, the Oakmont subdivision offers an array of wonderful amenities, including a sparkling pool, a fitness center and a playground. This is more than just a house; it's a lifestyle that blends comfort, style, and community. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable house your new home!