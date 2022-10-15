3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $396,000

Gorgeous new build by Creekview Custom Builders on a nice corner lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, plus a flex room, offers a fabulous open floor plan. Large family room accented with center fireplace, and built-ins. Beautiful kitchen with large island/eating bar, custom cabinets, Full backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and a large pantry. Wonderful primary suite with innovative tile surround shower room and dual sinks Spacious covered patio for relaxing or grilling outdoors. Front/back irrigation system and located on a corner lot. Austin's Colony is surrounded by tree lined sidewalks and trails and is conveniently located close to a neighborhood park, nearby restaurants, and area schools, plus more!! Depending on stage of construction, may have time to make your own selections. Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing costs, paying for title policy, survey, plus more!! Estimated Completion end of November.