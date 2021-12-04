Want the feel of country living just outside of Bryan-College Station , then check out this new construction home by Blackrock Builders in the new Garrison Creek subdivision. This well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large size great room open to the kitchen, great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island eating bar for impromptu meals or buffet service. The laundry and garage are conveniently located to kitchen. The main bedroom situated for privacy, has a separate shower with a garden tub, dual sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. There is also a study or flex room to meet your own personal needs. Enjoy relaxing and the peaceful sound of being outdoors in the country on the covered patio Depending on stage of construction, buyer may be able to choose interior selections. Photos of home are stock photos of a previous home built by Blackrock Builders. More photos to come as home is being constructed. Call listing agent for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $394,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel …
A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on …
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.
America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In…
The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
A Navasota man is facing his third driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested over the weekend.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Bryan High’s Ross Rogers is retiring, but he’ll still be around fieldhouses which have been home away from home for one of high school footbal…