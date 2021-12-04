3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $394,000

Want the feel of country living just outside of Bryan-College Station , then check out this new construction home by Blackrock Builders in the new Garrison Creek subdivision. This well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large size great room open to the kitchen, great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an island eating bar for impromptu meals or buffet service. The laundry and garage are conveniently located to kitchen. The main bedroom situated for privacy, has a separate shower with a garden tub, dual sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. There is also a study or flex room to meet your own personal needs. Enjoy relaxing and the peaceful sound of being outdoors in the country on the covered patio Depending on stage of construction, buyer may be able to choose interior selections. Photos of home are stock photos of a previous home built by Blackrock Builders. More photos to come as home is being constructed. Call listing agent for details.