3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $390,817

New construction by Hall Homes with an estimated completion date of July 2022. The home is located in Oakmont, Bryan- College Station's newest master-planned neighborhood.This home boasts an open concept floor plan at 1,801 square feet including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 16 seer heating and cooling system and Low-E vinyl windows. The home is located for an easy commute to campus, other locations in BCS, or to Houston.

