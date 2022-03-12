A remarkable home in Austin's Colony with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a HUGE yard perfect for backyard BBQs in the warm Texas summers. The living room is home to stained open faced beams in the ceiling, and a thirst-quenching wet bar that won't disappoint. Concerned about another Texas freeze? Not to worry! The living also houses a beautiful, stone laid, gas-start, wood burning fireplace that will keep you warm and toasty. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (including double ovens), gas range, granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets, and a large eating bar. Master includes tile flooring, garden tub, and a large closet with plenty of shelving. The backyard has a large covered patio with tv and gas connections (along with plenty of room for seating), a new pergola, and a HUGE yard. Other features include: tankless water heater, double gate in back yard (did we mention how large the yard was yet?), insulated garage walls, full length gutters, and irrigation system. Overall, this house is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $390,000
