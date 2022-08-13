3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $389,999

Located in popular Oakmont Subdivision this beautiful Blackstone Handcrafted home has the perfect floor plan, from the split bedrooms to the spacious living room that opens to the elegant kitchen. The home also boast a nice size master bedroom and bathroom with separate frameless shower and stand alone tub. In the kitchen you'll be delighted with the stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an eat in bar/island. outside you'll enjoy the large covered patio and outdoor fireplace. The neighborhood amenities include a community center, coffee shop, gym, adults and kids pool, walking trails and an amphitheater in addition to extensive landscaping throughout the entrance and social areas.