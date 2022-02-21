Introducing 509 E. 30th, a classic and timeless residence located in the desirable Bryan Historic District! Greeted by a beautiful oak tree at first sight with a large open and covered front patio that take you back to yesteryear as you sit and enjoy the scenery around you. This home displays a polished balance of original style plus the new updates we have grown to love. Each room is oversized and features an abundance of natural light from the many windows. Main living room with fireplace surrounded by bookcases, massive formal dining room, and an open concept kitchen with breakfast nook and seat around bar. Kitchen hosts original exposed beams, quartz counters, 1940s venthood and wood topped island and the remainder of the home features original wood floors, millwork, windows, and hardware. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is a a flex space to let your lifestyle run wild--office, nursery, second living area or a fourth bedroom. Surrounded by the charm of Downtown Bryan, you won't want to miss all that 509 E. 30th has to offer. Call for a private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $389,900
