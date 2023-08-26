Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been meticulously cared for in Yaupon Trails subdivision. This home features an impressive open kitchen with an oversized island and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. Great open living room, large dining room, large primary bedroom suite with upgraded oversized shower, double vanities, and walk in closet! Spacious additional bedrooms, spacious laundry room and oversized back patio! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000
