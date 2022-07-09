3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

Come view this amazing townhouse just minutes from Texas A&M University. 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, enjoy the wonderful Texas weather out on the patio, or in the two car attached garage. Property is leased through 07/06/2023 perfect for investors, alumni, parents, students or even owner occupants wanting something convenient to TAMU. Walk, Bike, or catch the A&M shuttle located at the end of the block. Additional off street parking located in the rear and front areas of the townhome.