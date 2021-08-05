3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

Location, location, location. This 2.97 (+/-) acres is a short 15 minute drive to Bryan and has so much to offer. Outside is a 4 bay shed, another additional covered shed and ample parking. The immaculate 1736 square foot office building has 3 offices, 1 office/lab, conference room, reception area, 2 restrooms and plenty of storage. This property has unlimited possibilities and offers the best of both worlds with great facilities and the quiet country feel. Optional lease available also.