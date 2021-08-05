 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $385,000

Location, location, location. This 2.97 (+/-) acres is a short 15 minute drive to Bryan and has so much to offer. Outside is a 4 bay shed, another additional covered shed and ample parking. The immaculate 1736 square foot office building has 3 offices, 1 office/lab, conference room, reception area, 2 restrooms and plenty of storage. This property has unlimited possibilities and offers the best of both worlds with great facilities and the quiet country feel. Optional lease available also.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert