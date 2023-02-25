This beautiful Blackrock home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, an office and is located in the Austin's Colony subdivision. This one story home features an open floor plan with a large living room that connects to the gorgeous kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious, has a connecting bathroom and a large walk-in closet. This home also features granite in the kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and utility room. **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**