3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $382,045

Avonley homes brings "The Lavender" plan to Mission Ranch! This 2100 sf home showcases seamless design and functionality, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study, and upstairs game room! The kitchen opens up to living and dining area, and features granite countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. Living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, and large windows overlooking the yard! Primary suite is spacious and bright, overlooking the backyard. Primary En Suite comes packed with amenities, which include double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk in closet with access to homes laundry room. Avonley's signature mudroom comes with beautiful cabinetry and has doorways to homes laundry room and two car garage. Main entryway opens to a bright study and half bath. Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, full bath, and homes game room! Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!