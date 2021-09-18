3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $379,900

Brand new custom RS6 built home in the highly desired Austins Colony Subdivision on a .226 acre lot. The home features a 3 way split floor plan, open concept living/formal dining/kitchen area, raised ceilings through out, beautiful millwork, custom designed kitchen, granite countertops, and so much more. The split-bedroom plan allows for a private master retreat away from the 2 guest bedrooms. The master suite with a soaking bathtub and separate shower, separate vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The spacious kitchen has plenty of custom cabinets, large island, and stainless appliances. There's plenty of room for two in the office in case you need a 4th Bedroom. Then Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio! You'll love being so close to everything this subdivision has to offer, shopping, medical facilities, great schools, and restaurants. It's a perfect time to help make some of the selections. Note: This house is currently being built and is in the framing stage. ALL PHOTOS are of a recent construction of the same floor plan.