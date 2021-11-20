3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $377,000

Let Creekview Custom Builders peek your interest in this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, a powder bath, plus a flex room, in the new phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This lovely home sits on a huge corner lot, almost 1/3 of an acre, and features a spacious family room accented by a corner fireplace, tray ceiling, interior wood cased windows in main rooms and crown molding throughout. Kitchen boast granite eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven, granite countertops and full tile backsplash. The master suite offers tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate tile surround shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable thermostat and wifi. This great location is close to Allen Academy, Mitchell Elementary, Sam Rayburn Middle and Rudder High schools, and is only minutes from shopping, pharmacies, grocery stores, parks, restaurants, entertainment and much more! Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. More photos to come as the home is constructed. Current interior photos are of previous new builds by Creekview Custom Builders. Estimated completion date is mid December.