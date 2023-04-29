This new construction home is Ranger builders most popular floor plan in the highly sought after Rudder Point community. This better than new gorgeous 3/2 takes an already exceptional floor plan and adds the following upgrades, oversized cabinets, upgraded backsplash, extra master bath vanity, upgraded light fixtures, smart home features throughout, upgraded shingles, gutters and gargage door with keypad. On trend colors and open living/dining area create a welcoming hub in the heart of the home. The split floor plan offers privacy and space for all. An upstairs oversized bonus room could be used as an addtional bedroom, office, or playroom... only your imagination limits it use. With addiitonal floored attic space, storage will be no issue. Make your appointment today to view this amazing home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000
