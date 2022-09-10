Don't miss this meticulously cared for home in the desirable Austin's Colony! Just five years old, this home boasts of several high-end finishes, large living area, oversized garage and tons of storage! It sits on almost 1/3 of an acre that backs up to a green space - a rare find in the area could be great for a pool or quiet evenings on the peaceful back porch. With high ceilings, arched doorways and an open concept the home feels roomy and inviting. Gorgeous built-ins, large closets, massive walk-in pantry, decked attic space offer tons of storage options. Its kitchen features two ovens, large island that doubles as an eating bar, and an extra large l-shaped walk-in pantry. The oversized garage can fit two cars comfortably with a large extra space for a workbench or extra storage and has a door that leads to the spacious backyard. This home will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900
