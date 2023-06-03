Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Austin's Colony! Front entry leads you to open living and dining areas. An L-shaped kitchen overlooks dining and entertaining areas, with a wood-burning fireplace boasting from the family room! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Primary En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Enjoy being only minutes away from Target, Kroger, dining, and medical facilities! Move in ready early September!