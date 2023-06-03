Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Austin's Colony! Front entry leads you to open living and dining areas. An L-shaped kitchen overlooks dining and entertaining areas, with a wood-burning fireplace boasting from the family room! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Primary En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Enjoy being only minutes away from Target, Kroger, dining, and medical facilities! Move in ready early September!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $373,205
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died from a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant off F.M. 979 between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, acc…
Sam Bennett is hitting the big time in a big way.
The Texas A&M baseball team, gathered in the Letterman's Club in Kyle Field, celebrated when the Aggies' name was called as a part of the …
A spoofed phone call is believed to be the reason why Texas A&M officials issued two Code Maroon alerts for bomb threats at White Creek Ap…
Content by Texas A&M University-Central Texas. A national shortage of qualified teachers has inspired Texas A&M to innovate creative s…