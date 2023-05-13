Avonley Homes presents "The Iris" floorplan in Pinemont! This charming open floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a spacious flex room. There is an abundance of natural light in this home that also features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas. The open kitchen boasts an island, quartz counters, a nice appliance package, and overlooks an open living area and adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Covered patio looks out over a lush, green backyard! You will love the convenience of being just a short drive to nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and medical facilities. Move in ready late July!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $372,080
