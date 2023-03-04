Avonley Homes functional and thoughtfully designed "Poppy" plan comes to Austin's Colony! Welcoming living and dining areas are coated in natural lighting, with multiple windows looking out onto homes spacious backyard! Double doors provide definition to homes expanded living space, the additional flex room is complete with storage and large windows! U-shaped kitchen overlooks living and dining areas while seamlessly showcasing quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a generous island ready to help prepare and serve! Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout expands homes open concept floorplan. Functionality is displayed down to the details, with conveniently located additional bedrooms and bathrooms, while laundry and garage access are tucked into Avonley Homes signature mudroom! Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, with two beaming windows on the far wall! Primary En-suite features split double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower with bench, stall toilet, and walk-in closet! Covered back patio is the perfect space to host outdoor activities, while looking out over a lush backyard! Enjoy being only minutes away from Target, Kroger, dining, and medical facilities! Now through March 15th, take advantage and enjoy a brand-new washer, dryer, and refrigerator in your new home! Save more with an additional 2% closing costs PAID when using Avonley's preferred lender, Wallick & Volk, see your agent for details! Move-in ready early March!