Welcome home to 3109 Charge Lane - one of Ranger Home's most popular floor plans! The grand foyer draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry, designer backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Off the mudroom, find upstairs an oversized bonus room over the garage. Rounding out the home, find SMART home features throughout. Welcome home to Ranger!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $368,300
