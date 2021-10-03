3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $365,000

Picture yourself sipping coffee in the mornings on the back patio of this beautiful home that overlooks the 14th fairway of the Bryan golfcourse! Huge dream kitchen for the chef of the house complete with gas cooktop, double ovens, large walk in pantry and tons of prep space. Multiple windows over the kitchen sink bring in beams of natural light. Even some glass front cabinets for showcasing your favorite items in this large space. Expansive kitchen island has a second prep sink as well as a space for intimate dining. Kitchen opens to dining area for ease of serving. Dining area is spacious enough for extending dining tables for large groups when entertaining. Large living space opens to a second living area that overlooks the golf course for a scenic view. Master bedroom has beautiful bay windows with plantations shutters, also overlooking the back yard. Amazing space in this master closet and bath. Master bath has separate shower and tub, separate sinks and knee-space vanity. Office have built-ins and closets and could also be used as third bedroom. So much additional storage in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and garage....but wait until you see the amazing attic which is accessed by a full stairway in the home! This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, hospitals and entertainment. Hurry to see this wonderful and meticulously maintained home!