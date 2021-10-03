Picture yourself sipping coffee in the mornings on the back patio of this beautiful home that overlooks the 14th fairway of the Bryan golfcourse! Huge dream kitchen for the chef of the house complete with gas cooktop, double ovens, large walk in pantry and tons of prep space. Multiple windows over the kitchen sink bring in beams of natural light. Even some glass front cabinets for showcasing your favorite items in this large space. Expansive kitchen island has a second prep sink as well as a space for intimate dining. Kitchen opens to dining area for ease of serving. Dining area is spacious enough for extending dining tables for large groups when entertaining. Large living space opens to a second living area that overlooks the golf course for a scenic view. Master bedroom has beautiful bay windows with plantations shutters, also overlooking the back yard. Amazing space in this master closet and bath. Master bath has separate shower and tub, separate sinks and knee-space vanity. Office have built-ins and closets and could also be used as third bedroom. So much additional storage in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and garage....but wait until you see the amazing attic which is accessed by a full stairway in the home! This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, hospitals and entertainment. Hurry to see this wonderful and meticulously maintained home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases r…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.