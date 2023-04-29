Welcome home to 1909 Pinemont View! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a dedicated home office! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light. Secluded at the back of the home is the large main bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom, guest bedrooms, and space for a desk! Situated at the front of the home is the main level home office or bonus room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Welcome home to Ranger.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $363,900
