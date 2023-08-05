Avonley Homes "Poppy" plan comes to Rudder Pointe! This home is cozy and functional, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas! Kitchen showcases granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and a generous eat-in island overlooking spacious living and dining areas! Living areas large windows provide natural light, and a lovely view over the lush back yard! Primary bedroom is roomy and bright, En-suite features split double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and walk-in closet! Don't forget about Avonley Homes signature mudroom, which comes equipped with built-ins, providing accessible storage space for everyday use! Large backyard expands past the covered back patio! Walking paths leading to the neighborhood playground, soccer field, and large green space are an everyday convenience when you live in Rudder Pointe! Move-in ready this Fall!