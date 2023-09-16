This new construction home is Ranger builders most popular floor plan in the highly sought after Rudder Point community. This better than new gorgeous 3/2 takes an already exceptional floor plan and adds the following upgrades, oversized cabinets, upgraded backsplash, extra master bath vanity, upgraded light fixtures, smart home features throughout, upgraded shingles, gutters and garage door with keypad. On trend colors and open living/dining area create a welcoming hub in the heart of the home. The split floor plan offers privacy and space for all. An upstairs oversized bonus room could be used as an additional bedroom, office, or playroom... only your imagination limits it use. With additional floored attic space, storage will be no issue. Make your appointment today to view this amazing home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $361,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought-stricken Texas counties in Texas will see some much-needed rainfall through Saturday. 1-3 inches of rain possible.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Snow’s BBQ tops magazine’s ranking
Here's how The Eagle's Robert Cessna graded Texas A&M's performance in its 48-33 loss to Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to re-cre…