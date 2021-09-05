3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $359,900

Escape the hustle and bustle on this lush and serene 9 acre property. This property has a gentle slope from the front to the back. In the far back left corner you'll find a pond and the property is perimeter fenced with new posts and wire. There are two livable manufactured homes that are currently leased on a month to month basis. The single wide is a two bedroom, two bath with 960 square feet, built in 1998 and leased for $1400 per month. The double wide is three bedroom, two bath with 1680 square feet built in 1997 and leased for $1500 per month. A new aerobic septic system was installed two years ago by Kenneth Butts. Both homes are connected to this single new septic system. Property has one water tap with Wellborn Special Utility. Owner pays water and trash, tenants pay electric. If you are a horse lover, the property comes with two tack rooms that are 10' x 10' with two horse stalls by one tack room and four horse stalls by the second. Water spigot is at pasture for convenient water access. Will not divide.