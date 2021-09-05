Escape the hustle and bustle on this lush and serene 9 acre property. This property has a gentle slope from the front to the back. In the far back left corner you'll find a pond and the property is perimeter fenced with new posts and wire. There are two livable manufactured homes that are currently leased on a month to month basis. The single wide is a two bedroom, two bath with 960 square feet, built in 1998 and leased for $1400 per month. The double wide is three bedroom, two bath with 1680 square feet built in 1997 and leased for $1500 per month. A new aerobic septic system was installed two years ago by Kenneth Butts. Both homes are connected to this single new septic system. Property has one water tap with Wellborn Special Utility. Owner pays water and trash, tenants pay electric. If you are a horse lover, the property comes with two tack rooms that are 10' x 10' with two horse stalls by one tack room and four horse stalls by the second. Water spigot is at pasture for convenient water access. Will not divide.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan-College Station businessman remained in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested earlier this week on 30 counts of chil…
Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 152 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Faculty and students in Texas A&M’s chemistry department have developed a compound that has shown promise in treating COVID-19.
Bryan police have identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday as 58-year-old Carey Small of Bryan.
Brand new clothes and shoes filled Texas A&M junior Jake Worrell’s Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping cart Wednesday morning — all were gi…
On the one-year anniversary of a plane crash that nearly killed him, Luke Armstrong is returning to Texas A&M for his last semester of classes.
As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day. While the Trump de…
The Aggies will return to Kyle Field on Saturday, and with the first game of the season comes traffic and a return of tailgating.