Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Pinemont! Front entry leads you to open living and dining areas! An L-shaped kitchen overlooks dining and entertaining areas, with a wood burning fireplace boasting from the family room! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Primary En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Laundry room opens up to Avonley's signature mudroom, which wraps around to main hallway. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! You'll love the nearby park and walking paths! Move-in ready late June!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $351,325
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
Reggie McNeal didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play on Kyle Field again.
It meant a lot for Braiden Hill to be presented his Aggie Ring from another Aggie on Friday.
Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle C…