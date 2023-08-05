Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Pinemont! Front entry leads you to open living and dining areas! An L-shaped kitchen overlooks dining and entertaining areas, with a wood burning fireplace boasting from the family room! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Primary En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Laundry room opens up to Avonley's signature mudroom, which wraps around to main hallway. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! You'll love the nearby park and walking paths! Move-in ready this summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $351,075
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Johnny Manziel is a part of an ownership group set to soon open a nightclub and bar with his namesake at Northgate.
Texas A&M University officials and Kathleen McElroy reached a $1 million settlement Thursday regarding their differences in her botched hi…
Texas A&M University System Regent Jay Graham asked former A&M President M. Katherine Banks and A&M Chancellor John Sharp to tell …
Bailey Deramus has been hired as Rudder's head baseball coach.
Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham revealed Wednesday what Texas A&M professor Joy Alonzo allegedly said about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a gu…