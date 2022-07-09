 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,715

Avonley homes brings "The Lavender" plan to Mission Ranch! This 2065 sf home showcases seamless design and functionality! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a study, and upstairs game room! The kitchen opens up to living and dining area, and features quartz countertops, island, and stainless-steel appliances. Primary suite is bright and roomy with a large window looking out to the back yard. Primary En Suite comes packed with amenities, which include double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and walk in closet with access to homes laundry room. Avonley's signature mudroom comes with beautiful cabinetry and has doorways to homes laundry room and two car garage. Main entryway opens to a bright study room and half bath. Upstairs leads to two bedrooms, full bath, and homes game room! Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!

