Charming country beauty sitting on over an acre lot, new roof & NO CITY TAXES! Wonderful layout in this 3/2 including a split bedroom floor plan and ample room for entertaining. When you walk through the front door you are charmed with inviting paint colors and welcoming living room with vaulted ceiling and solid flooring. The remodeled kitchen boasts hearty granite counter tops, refaced bright white cabinets, subway tile backsplash and so much more. The master suite includes beamed vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, large garden tub and separate stand up shower. Entertain on the extended covered back patio over looking the large yard with plenty of opportunities to garden or expand. The oversized 2 car garage will fit large trucks and has space to work or have extra storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000
